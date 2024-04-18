Massive new beer hall opening in Boston suburb reveals detailed look inside venue

MEDFORD, Mass. — The creators of a massive new beer hall with a sprawling outdoor space and nearly 100 brews on tap have revealed a detailed look inside the venue.

The Great American Beer Hall, scheduled to open in late summer 2024 at 142 Mystic Avenue in Medford, shared an animated video with Boston 25 that offers a virtual of the 17,000-square-foot taproom-style beer hall and 4,800-square-foot outdoor beer garden. Interior and exterior mezzanine levels round out the facility’s design.

Sports and entertainment can be enjoyed on the space’s big screen, and games like cornhole and pickleball will be made available.

Visitors will be able to order from a wide array of New England’s most popular craft beers, plus select cocktails, seltzers, wine, domestic and imported beers, and non-alcoholic beverages. Food offerings are still being finalized, but the focus will be on traditional, American classics including artisan pizza, sandwiches, wraps, salads, brunch, and desserts.

“Mystic Ave’s potential as a thriving area of commerce and entertainment has long been a vision for the city of Medford,” ownership said in an updated news release. “As Mystic Ave becomes a destination for people to live, shop, and enjoy entertainment, the GABH seeks to help the city of Medford pioneer this redevelopment and drive sustainable future growth.”

Live music will also be a part of The GABH’s social experience.

An exact opening date has not yet been announced.

