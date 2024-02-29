Massive new beer hall with sprawling outdoor space opening in Boston suburb

MEDFORD, Mass. — A massive new beer hall with a sprawling outdoor space and nearly 100 brews on tap is slated to open in a Boston suburb later this year.

The Great American Beer Hall, a 17,000-square-foot tap room with an outdoor beer garden, will begin welcoming the public to 142 Mystic Avenue in Medford in late 2024, according to a recent announcement on Facebook.

Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn said the beer hall will offer 90 different tap beers, burger and pizza vendors, as well as communal spaces to enjoy sports and entertainment on the big screen.

There will also be an outdoor pickleball court, according to Lungo-Koehn, who toured the beer hall site back in November.

An exact opening date for the beer hall has not yet been announced.

