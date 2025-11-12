MassDOT announces ‘name a snowplow’ contest for kids

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced their “name a snowplow” contest for kids.

The fourth annual contest is looking for names for 12 MassDOT snowplows that will be in service for the upcoming 2025/2026 winter season.

The purpose of the contest is to celebrate the snow and ice season, recognize the hard work and dedication shown by public works employees and contractors, and raise awareness about the vital role they play in keeping Massachusetts roads safe during winter weather events.

“Winter is coming and the Name A Snowplow contest is a fun way to engage with students and the communities we serve. It gives our future leaders a chance to show their appreciation for the vital role our workforce plays as we plan and prepare for potential snow and ice events,” said Interim Secretary and MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng.”

There is no limit to the number of applications that can be submitted per school.

“I’m excited to announce the fourth annual ‘Name a Snowplow Contest’ officially opens today and is accepting submissions,” said Undersecretary and State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “To all Massachusetts students in kindergarten through eighth grade: we hope you will help us make this year’s contest the best one yet by sending us your most creative suggestions.”

Applications for the Snowplow Naming Contest are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, December 5, and can be submitted using the link here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group