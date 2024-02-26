Massachusetts woman killed in snowmobile crash in New Hampshire

NEW HAMPSHIRE — New Hampshire authorities say a Massachusetts woman was killed in a snowmobile crash in the North Country Saturday afternoon.

Multiple rescue team members responded to the Bear Springs snowmobile trail, a remote trail near Pine Mountain, around noon Saturday for a serious snowmobile crash into trees, officials with New Hampshire Fish and Game said.

Responders from Gorham Fire and EMS, the Randolph Fire Department and New Hampshire Fish and Game Department arrived to find the crash victim’s riding partner performing CPR on the woman. Emergency personnel joined in the CPR effort but she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at 1:00 p.m., according to Fish and Game Officials.

The crash victim has been identified as 48-year-old Krista Bebezas, of Westford.

While the crash investigation is ongoing, investigators believe that operator inexperience played a significant role in the crash.

This is the second time in about a week a Massachusetts resident was killed in a snowmobile crash in that region of New Hampshire.

On Feb. 16, 39-year-old Shawnee Hollis, of North Brookfield died after she missed a downhill turn and crashed into a tree while riding a snowmobile in Milan, N.H. Fish and Game officials said inexperience was the leading factor in that crash.

