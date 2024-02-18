North Brookfield woman dead after snowmobile crash on New Hampshire trail

MILAN, N.H. — A North Brookfield woman is dead after crashing her snowmobile on a New Hampshire trail.

On Friday, February 16 around 4:30 p.m. New Hampshire Fish and Game said they received a call regarding a single-snowmobile crash with serious injuries on Primary Trail 109 in the town of Milan.

Rescue crews were able to locate the victim, Shawnee Hollis, 39 of North Brookfield using GPS coordinates from the 911 call and from the New Hampshire Snowmobile Association trail app.

Hollis was riding with three friends at the time of the crash, all operating their own individual sleds and Hollis was second in the group of four.

Authorities say Hollis was on the snowmobile when she missed a downhill turn and crashed into a tree.

Hollis was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for serious injuries. She was then transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

Inexperience is the leading factor in the crash, New Hampshire Fish and Game said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

