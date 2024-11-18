Massachusetts woman accused of driving wrong way while intoxicated on I-93 in New Hampshire

SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts woman is facing multiple charges after state police said she drove the wrong way while intoxicated on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire over the weekend.

Deirdre Masi, 49, of Lowell, Massachusetts, was arrested Sunday and charged with driving while intoxicated – subsequent offense; reckless conduct – deadly weapon, reckless driving and criminal threatening, state police said Monday.

At around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, Trooper William Moran noticed a car traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-93, near Exit 1 in Salem, state police said.

Moran drove on the northbound side, parallel to the wrong-way vehicle, before using a crossover and successfully stopping the driver, later identified as Masi, near Exit 2.

Masi was held on preventative detention at the Rockingham County Department of Corrections pending an arraignment scheduled for Monday in Salem District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

