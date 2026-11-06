Massachusetts Fire Marshal to retire in January

Mass. — Governor Healey announced on Friday that Massachusetts’ state fire marshal will retire early next year after a career spanning nearly three decades in the fire service.

State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine, who has served in the role since August 2023, will step down on Jan. 22, 2027.

“State Fire Marshal Davine’s leadership and collaboration have helped Massachusetts lead the way in firefighter health, safety, and training,” Gov. Maura Healey said. “His calm and steady guidance have been invaluable to our crisis planning and response.”

Davine said serving as state fire marshal and leading the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services has been his “greatest professional honor and privilege.”

During his tenure, Davine oversaw several major emergency responses and fire safety initiatives across Massachusetts.

Those efforts included preparations for the 2026 World Cup games in Foxborough, the response and investigation into the 2025 Gabriel House fire and the deployment of hundreds of missions to assist agencies during the state’s 2024 brush fire season.

Before becoming state fire marshal, Davine served as chief of the Northampton Fire Department.

He spent 25 years as a firefighter and also worked as a Hazmat technician and member of the Department of Fire Services’ Joint Hazard Incident Response Team.

Davine, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, was the first Massachusetts state fire marshal to have graduated from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy.

The Massachusetts Fire Service Commission is responsible for selecting the state fire marshal.

The eight-member commission is expected to meet in the coming days to determine the process and timeline for choosing Davine’s successor.

Massachusetts appointed the nation’s first state fire marshal in 1894. Today, the position oversees nearly 1,000 full-time employees and contract staff across three regional campuses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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