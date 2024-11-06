Massachusetts voter decide results of 5 ballot questions

Mass. — The 5 ballot questions were another big reason for driving Massachusetts voters to the polls. All of them but one have been called.

There were five questions on the ballot and it wasn’t until after 11 p.m. that some of them were called. A few more questions were called just after 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Question one, allowing the state auditor to investigate the legislature passed with 71% of the vote. This new measure could now open the doors for scrutiny on a legislative body that is exempt from open meetings and public records law.

Question two, which asked voters to drop the MCAS as a requirement for high school graduation passed with support from nearly 59% of voters. This means the test will be used as an assessment and schools will decide their own graduation requirements. The state’s education administration was strongly opposed to this. The education secretary has said it would create wide variability in the definition of what it means to earn a diploma in Massachusetts. Education officials have not given any details of how they would overhaul the testing system that’s been in place for over two decades. Meantime, the Massachusetts Teachers Association is celebrating saying the graduation requirement was harmful, releasing a statement that said in part, “Students who were passing their courses were being denied diplomas because of this requirement. Educators were forced to narrow the curriculum in order to teach to the high-stakes test.”

Question three has still not been called but as it stands right now, about 54% of voters agreed to allow rideshare drivers to unionize.

Question four, legalizing the sale of psychedelic drugs was rejected by about 57% of voters.

Question five, which was asking voters to approve a raise in minimum wage for tipped workers to $15 an hour was also rejected by about 64% of voters. This means servers and bartenders pay will remain at $6.75 an hour.

For full results, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group