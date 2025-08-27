Massachusetts unveils more than 1K submissions for new state flag, seal, motto

BOSTON — Massachusetts has unveiled over 1,000 submissions for its new state seal, flag, and motto design, showcasing the creativity of its residents.

The Massachusetts Seal, Flag, and Motto Advisory Commission’s call for new designs was met with enthusiasm, resulting in a diverse array of entries that reflect the unique culture and interests of the state.

Among the more distinctive flag submissions is a design featuring a dinosaur holding a Dunkin’ cup, a nod to the state’s love for the Canton-based coffee chain.

Another entry resembles an 8-bit video game, complete with trees and fish, capturing a playful and nostalgic aesthetic.

A summer-themed design includes a seal with a surfboard, evoking the Bay State’s coastal charm.

Another submission features a lobster with blue bars behind it.

Despite their creativity, none of these designs will advance to the next round of contention.

Pitches for the new state motto included:

Massachusetts: The Gateway to New Hampshire

Massachusetts: The France of the 80s

Massachusetts: Witch-free since 1963

Wicked

In cod we trust

The commission responsible for collecting the submissions plans to submit its recommendation to the state by December 15.

As Massachusetts moves forward in selecting a new state flag, the commission’s recommendation will play a crucial role in shaping the state’s visual identity.

Check out all of the flag, seal, and motto submissions below:

