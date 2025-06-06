Massachusetts teacher accused of lying about college degrees, Purple Heart

HAVERHILL, Mass. — A woman who had worked in several Massachusetts school districts is accused of lying about her college degrees and falsely claiming to be a Purple Heart recipient, officials say.

Lissa Lagasse, 57, of Lowell, was arrested Friday morning after an Essex County Grand Jury voted to issue 21 indictments against her for allegedly lying that she had undergraduate and advanced college degrees. She also falsely claimed to be a retired military combat veteran and a Purple Heart recipient, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office.

Haverhill Public Schools Superintendent Margaret Marotta says Lagasse was hired as a science teacher at the high school in September.

After an incident involving her service animal, details and inconsistencies involving her background and credentials came under scrutiny.

“The district immediately placed her on administrative leave and conducted a thorough investigation. At the time of hire, Ms. Lagasse held a valid teaching license, and standard reference checks were completed with her previous school districts, with no concerns reported,” Marotta said. “As soon as red flags surfaced, the district acted swiftly and responsibly, prioritizing the safety and trust of our students, families, and staff. We have no further public comment due to the ongoing police investigation.”

Lagasse also taught in Lowell and Worcester, according to the DA’s office.

The charges Lagasse is facing include three counts of pretending to hold degrees, identity fraud, reckless endangerment of a child, three counts of procurement fraud, two counts of stolen valor, six counts of uttering at common law, intimidation of a witness, three counts of larceny in excess of $1,200, and being a common and notorious thief in violation of Massachusetts law.

Lagasse pleaded not guilty to the charges in Salem Superior Court Friday afternoon.

Bail was set at $25,000. If she posts bail, she will be ordered to home confinement with GPS monitoring.

She is due to return in court on Monday, July 28, the DA’s office says.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

