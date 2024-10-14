Massachusetts Task Force 1 conducts river searches as they continue Helene assistance

North Carolina — The Massachusetts Task Force 1 conducted river searches as they continued their Hurricane Helene rescue efforts and relief aid to North Carolina.

The task force was deployed last week after Hurricane Helene ripped through the south, causing hundreds of deaths, flooding, and leaving thousands without power or homes.

Deploying shortly after the hurricane, the task force has collaborated with other state response and relief teams.

On Sunday, the task force continued their search efforts, with 2 of FEMA’s K9 Strike Teams and the Wake Forest Fire Swift Water team, conducting boat and land searches within Madison County, N.C., and in the river.

The task force and other relief teams relentlessly continue their efforts to assist areas devastated by the recent hurricanes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

