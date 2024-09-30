Members of Mass.-based task force assisting with rescue missions in flood-stricken North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Members of an elite task force from Massachusetts are in North Carolina assisting with rescue missions after Hurricane Helene soaked the region with torrential rain, causing unprecedented flooding and landslides.

Beverly-based Massachusetts Task Force 1, which is comprised of firefighters, technical rescue technicians, medical professionals, canine handlers, engineers, and civilians from all six New England states, shared photos of crew members navigating a swollen river.

MA-TF1, one of FEMA’s 28 urban search-and-rescue teams, has been on the ground in North Carolina since Thursday evening.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 MA TASK FORCE 1 (MA TASK FORCE 1)

Hurricane Helene unleashed the worst flooding in a century in North Carolina, dousing some communities with over two feet of rain.

In the mountain city of Asheville, 30 people were reportedly killed and the death toll across the Southeast was nearing 100.

Emergency workers are trying to reach areas isolated by collapsed roads, failing infrastructure, and widespread flooding.

Officials warned that rebuilding from the widespread loss of homes and property would be lengthy and difficult.

President Joe Biden described the impact of the storm as “stunning.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 75 Helene damage from Chopper 9 Skyzoom

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group