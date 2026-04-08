Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court to hear challenge over White Stadium rebuild

BOSTON — The next legal challenge over Boston’s White Stadium will be taken up by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court on Wednesday.

White Stadium is set to be the new home for the Boston Women’s Professional Soccer team, Boston Legacy FC, but residents in the area continue their fight to keep their historic stadium and public park intact.

Despite the legal battles, construction has continued at White Stadium. Opponents of the new stadium say it will take away acres of green space and over 100 trees, not to mention that it is constitutionally protected public land at 450 Walnut Avenue within Franklin Park.

A group called the Franklin Park Defenders filed a lawsuit, trying to stop the project. They believe all of Franklin Park is constitutionally protected recreation land under Article 97, which was approved by voters in 1972.

Any changes to the land require two-thirds approval from the state legislature—something the residents say the city hasn’t received.

Last spring, a Suffolk Superior Court judge ruled in favor of the city and Legacy FC. But the residents appealed the decision, bringing the case to the state’s highest court.

Another big concern is the price tag. Taxpayers were initially on the hook for $50 million when the project was first announced two years ago. That number has now ballooned to $135 million.

Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration has defended the White Stadium rebuild, saying it will benefit students in the area, who will be able to use the facilities.

The city is also getting a big financial boost with the private investment partnership.

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