Massachusetts State Trooper pleads not guilty to charges of bribery and indecent assault

WOBURN, Mass, — Massachusetts State Trooper Terence Kent pleaded not guilty to charges of bribery and indecent assault on Thursday.

The Middlesex County District Attorney says that Kent sexually assaulted someone while on the job.

The DA says that back in August, Trooper Kent had blocked in a person’s car at a parking lot off Soldiers Field Road in Brighton, using his State Police cruiser.

The victim told investigators that Trooper Kent had told him his car would be towed because his registration and insurance had expired, but Kent would help out the driver if they met at a Department of Transportation property in Lexington.

That’s where the victim says Trooper Kent requested a sexual act as a favor and in exchange, he wouldn’t have the car towed.

“We are asking for a stay away, no contact from the alleged victim, whose identity is currently being withheld as a victim of a sexual assault allegation,” said Megan McGovern, the prosecutor in court Thursday.

Trooper Kent graduated from the State Police Academy in 2017.

Massachusetts State Police says Kent has been suspended without pay since the department learned about these allegations in November.

“The defendant in this case allegedly used his position of power as a sworn police officer to commit a sexual assault. These allegations, if true, are a blatant violation of the public trust and his obligation to uphold high ethical standards and the values of the community,” said Marian Ryan, Middlesex County District Attorney in a statement.

“As you saw in there, my client has pled not guilty, I’d like to remind everyone that as any criminal defendant, he’s presumed to be innocent at this point,” said David Yanetti, defense attorney for Kent. “You also can see he has the full support of his family.”

Kent was released on personal recognizance Thursday and has another hearing in April.

