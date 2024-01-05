Massachusetts state kept paying former Transportation Chief after she stepped down

BOSTON — State payroll records show former Massachusetts Transportation Secretary Gina Fiandaca – who stepped down in September – got paid nearly $40,000 as a senior advisor through mid-December.

The statewide payroll website shows the state paid Fiandaca $39,420 for her role as “senior advisor” through Dec. 16, 2023.

Fiandaca started her job as transportation secretary on Jan. 30, 2023. Payroll records show she earned $124,410 in that role.

In August, the governor announced Fiandaca would end her short-lived tenure on Sept. 11.

The governor’s office said Fiandaca would then serve in an advisory role through the end of 2023.

Gov. Maura Healey announced at the time that Undersecretary for Transportation Monica Tibbits-Nutt will take over as acting transportation secretary.

WBUR first reported Fiandaca’s pay.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

