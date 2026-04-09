Massachusetts Senate set to debate statewide plastic bag ban

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Senate is expected to debate a proposed statewide plastic bag ban next week as part of a sweeping $3.6 billion environmental bill.

If approved, the legislation would ban plastic shopping bags and impose a 10‑cent fee on recycled paper bags.

The proposal would also limit the automatic distribution of single‑use plastic items, such as forks and straws, requiring businesses to provide them only upon customer request.

Supporters say the measure would reduce waste and protect waterways, while critics have raised concerns about costs for businesses and consumers.

Any proposal approved by the Senate would still need to advance through the legislative process before becoming law.

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