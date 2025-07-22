Massachusetts school systems ranked best in the United States in new report

Mass. — Massachusetts school systems have been ranked the best in the country.

According to a recent report from personal finance website WalletHub, the Bay State boasts the best school systems in the country, excelling in academic performance, teacher quality, and overall student well-being.

WalletHub’s annual study evaluated all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key metrics, including test scores, funding, class size, safety, and teacher credentials.

Here are some of the categories the Commonwealth placed in: (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

Overall Rank: 1 st

1 st – Math Test Scores

– Math Test Scores 1 st – Reading Test Scores

– Reading Test Scores 6 th – Pupil-Teacher Ratio

– Pupil-Teacher Ratio 21 st – Median SAT Score

– Median SAT Score 4 th – Median ACT Score

– Median ACT Score 4 th – Dropout Rate

– Dropout Rate 9 th – Bullying Incidence Rate

– Bullying Incidence Rate 5th – % of Threatened/Injured High School Students

Massachusetts earned top marks in core academic subjects, including math and reading scores for both fourth and eighth graders—a strong indicator of long-term educational success.

According to Wallet Hub, students at the high school level also do well, as Massachusetts has the highest share of students in the country who received a score of 3 or better on an AP exam.

“Massachusetts has the fifth-lowest share of students who report being threatened or injured with a weapon on school property, the third-lowest share who have been in a physical fight at school, and the fourth-lowest share who report illegal drugs being available to them on school property,” the survey said.

Connecticut came in 2nd for best school systems, followed by New Jersey, Virginia, and New Hampshire.

To view the full study, visit the link here.

