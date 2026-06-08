State leaders give final reminders for fans, residents before World Cup

At MassDOT headquarters Monday, Gov. Maura Healey and other state leaders outlined final preparations and reminders for fans and greater Boston residents.

Boston Stadium in Foxboro will host seven World Cup matches starting Saturday when Haiti and Scotland face off.

“The bottom line today is that Massachusetts is match-ready,” said Healey.

Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll added, “Everyone can be prepared, everyone can help, and everyone can benefit.”

MBTA CEO Phil Eng said they’re expecting huge crowds on the roads and on the tracks over the next few weeks.

He added, “The train, we believe, remains the best, easiest, and one of the most convenient options.”

Eng said Monday that more than 50% of all train tickets between Foxboro and South Station are sold for the first five matches. Thousands are still being bought each day as the first matchup Saturday grows closer.

14 trains will run on matchdays from South Station to Boston Stadium. Fans, who will only be allowed on with a ticket, will be forced to wait off Summer Street before getting in line and boarding the train. Wallets and clear, small bags will only be allowed on the train.

Those 14 trains will start returning to South Station from Foxboro 30 minutes after the final whistle.

As for regular commuters who might run into these crowds, Eng says to be mindful of matchdays.

“Pack your patience,” he said. “Peak service will be maintained, but passengers that are able to work from home are encouraged to do so.”

During the France-Brazil friendly in March, multiple fans reportedly followed the tracks to the stadium.

Eng advised, “Never walk near or along the tracks. It’s dangerous, and we will have safety and security personnel monitoring access points and crossings.”

Meanwhile, the state says they’ve activated and collaborated with 70 different organizations to create a unified security effort.

Public Safety and Security Secretary Gina Kwon finished, “It means partners are sharing information, testing plans, identifying risks, coordinating resources, and preparing for both routine operations and complex scenarios that may require rapid and unified action.”

For more information about Massachusetts’ World Cup preparations, visit Mass.gov/worldcup .

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