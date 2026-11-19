BOSTON — Massachusetts Congresswoman Katherine Clark is making history after Democrats chose her to serve as House majority leader for the next two years.

Clark will become the first woman ever to hold the title.

“This is the beginning of a new bargain of politics where hard work is honored and people’s voice is paramount and where we have more confidence for the future than the nostalgia of the past,” Clark said.

Clark said she is honored and ready to get to work.

Clark has represented Massachusetts’ 5th Congressional District since 2013.

She will be the highest-ranking member from Massachusetts since Tip O’Neill served as speaker in the 1980s.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group