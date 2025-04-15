Massachusetts police officer among 10 facing charges in child sex sting operation, DA says

AUBURN, Mass. — A Massachusetts police officer is among 10 people who have been charged in connection with an online sex sting operation aimed at apprehending child predators, authorities said.

Dominick Boschetto, 31, of Brookfield, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of sexual conduct for a fee and enticement for sex involving a child under the age of 16, according to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office. He was ordered held on $5,000 bail.

The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit and Berkshire County Law Enforcement Task Force conducted a two-week-long operation that authorities say was “established to apprehend individuals engaging in criminal activities connected to human trafficking crimes.”

As part of the operation, law enforcement officers posed as 14 and 15-year-old females on various online platforms, according to the DA’s office. The ten suspects arrested in the sting allegedly communicated with the undercover officers and traveled to a pre-arranged location in the Berkshires with the intent to pay money in exchange for sex with individuals under the age of 16.

Auburn Police Chief Todd Lemon confirmed that Boschetto has been working as an officer in the Worcester County town since 2023.

Boschetto has since been placed on leave, and an internal investigation has been initiated, according to Lemon.

“The allegations against Boschetto are reprehensible and deeply offensive to every member of the Auburn Police Department,” Chief Lemon said in a statement. “The residents of Auburn and the members of the Auburn Police Department deserve and demand that Auburn Police officers are held to the highest standard.”

Authorities noted that the allegations against Boschetto do not involve on-duty conduct.

Others arrested and arraigned in connection with the operation are as follows, according to the DA’s office:

Sydney Brodrick, 21, of Pittsfield, is charged with possession of obscene material and distribution of obscene material.

Ted Crosby, 56, of Pittsfield, is charged with sexual conduct for a fee, enticing a child under 16, attempting to commit a crime, and posing/exhibiting child in a sexual act.

Roger Prell, 67, of Pittsfield, is charged with paying for sexual conduct with a child under 18, obscene matter to a minor, enticing a child under 16, and attempting to commit a crime.

Dana Brookman, 31, of Pittsfield, is charged with enticing a child under 16, obscene matter to a minor, and attempting to commit a crime.

Eduardo/Kevin Miranda Hernandez is charged with enticement of a child under 16, attempt to commit a crime, and procuring liquor for a person under 21.

Jonathan Kornbluth, 45, of Housatonic, is charged with enticing a child under 16, attempting to commit a crime, and Class B drug possesion.

Forhad Chaudhury, 40, of Ronkonkoma, New York, is charged with paying for sexual conduct with a child under 18, enticing a child under 16, and attempting to commit a crime.

Jean Arce, 39, of Westfield, is charged with paying for sexual conduct with a child under 18, enticing a child under 16, and attempting to commit a crime.

Stevenson Clercidor (case was still being heard as of Tuesday afternoon)

Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue thanked Gov. Maura Healey for awarding his office grant money to carry out the operation.

“The utilization of grant funding and the dedicated work of our Law Enforcement Task Force allowed us to apprehend those looking to abuse our most vulnerable population, children. I want to especially thank the North Adams Police Department and Chief Bailey for their commitment to this operation,” Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue said in a statement. “I also would like to recognize and thank Governor Healey in awarding grant funds that allowed our office to conduct investigations into human trafficking in our county. Sex trafficking is far more prevalent than most people realize. Through the Governor’s support, we are able to devote resources to disrupt and apprehend criminals looking to exploit victims of human trafficking.”

All of the suspects in this case were ordered held on various bail conditions.

