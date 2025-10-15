Massachusetts plans for new bidding process for service plaza contract

Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced that it will reprocure the contract to rehabilitate, operate, and maintain the Commonwealth’s 18 service plazas.

The decision follows a comprehensive review and comes after a previously authorized vendor, Applegreen, withdrew during lease negotiations.

Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said Wednesday that the core mission remains unchanged: delivering high-quality service plazas that provide convenience and value for travelers while ensuring responsible use of taxpayer dollars.

“These service plazas play a critical role for our residents, visitors, workers, and economy,” said Gulliver. “After careful consideration, we have determined that the best path forward is to reprocure the contract. This will allow us to make strategic changes to the Request for Proposals (RFP) to attract more interest from highly qualified bidders and secure the best value possible.”

The original procurement process was a multi-stage effort that culminated earlier this year in the MassDOT Board authorizing Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt to enter into agreements with Applegreen.

MassDOT will also work with the current lease holders to ensure that travelers and workers do not experience disruptions to essential services.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group