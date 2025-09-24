Applegreen drops out of project to redevelop 18 Mass. highway service plazas

MASS. — After months of negotiating, Applegreen has withdrawn from a deal to redevelop 18 service plazas in Massachusetts, citing litigation costs as the reason.

The Irish company announced Tuesday that it has ended its lease negotiations MassDOT.

The company attributed its decision to ongoing litigation costs from an opposing developer, which have made the project untenable.

“Applegreen and MassDOT have not reached an agreement on definitive terms for the redevelopment of 18 motorway service areas in Massachusetts,” a statement from Applegreen read. “The open issues have significant implications for the commercial viability of the concession award. These commercial realities have been coupled with costly and continued litigation threats from an opposing bidder that have jeopardized the project’s timeline and financing.”

State leaders have expressed their intention to find another partner to develop the service plazas. They aim to create the highest quality service plazas, although specific details on what this entails have not been disclosed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

