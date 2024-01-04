Massachusetts pizza restaurant named one of the best casual dining spots in the U.S.

Massachusetts is filled with many unique restaurants and eateries. Each restaurant is special, for some, you have to make reservations weeks in advance, and for others, you can just walk in.

Food publication, The Daily Meal, recently released its list of the Best Casual Restaurant in Every State. From old-school diners, shacks on the side of the road, and tiny pizza shops, this list features a variety of causal dining spots where food is cheap.

Santarpio’s Pizza in East Boston was ranked as the best casual dining spot in Massachusetts.

Santarpio’s has been open since 1903 and is known for its “slightly chewy and satisfyingly wet slices.”

The menu consists of a variety of pizza topping options from garlic, ground beef, and onions, and even “The Works”: mushrooms, onions, peppers, garlic, sausage, pepperoni, extra cheese, and anchovies.

“Regulars also swear by the pizzeria’s skewers of lamb, steak tips, and homemade sausage, grilled over charcoal — the only non-pizza items on the menu,)” the Daily Meal said.

Santarpio’s also operates a location in Peabody.

To view the full list of ‘Best Casual Restaurant in Every State’, visit the link here.

