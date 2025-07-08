Massachusetts pizza chef named one of the best in the world

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A Massachusetts pizza chef has been named one of the best in the world.

Juan Gabriel Perez, the executive chef at Assembly Square’s ‘Posto’ ranked #54 at “The Best Pizza Awards 2025″ held in Milan, Italy.

Chef Perez earned the top spot among 100 pizza chefs in the world.

Now in its third year, the international ranking highlights culinary talent from across the globe. This year’s list includes standout chefs from culinary hubs like New York and California, alongside honorees from Italy, Japan, Greece, Brazil, and the Netherlands.

Winners are selected by a panel of food journalists, gastronomy experts, and professionals from the global restaurant industry.

“As Executive Chef at Posto Boston, he’s praised for his creative flair, seasonal ingredients, and dough innovation,“ the awards said. ”With over a million followers worldwide, Juan blends tradition and modernity, earning a global reputation for craftsmanship and passion that honours pizza’s authentic roots,” they added.

“This journey started with fire, flour, and a dream, and it’s taken me places I never imagined,” Perez said in an Instagram post about the awards.

Perez is the only chef from New England who made it on the list.

"To my team, my community, my family, and everyone who’s followed this journey, thank you. Your support fuels the hustle.“ ”And to myself—I’m proud. Proud of the hours, the setbacks, the comebacks, and the relentless love I pour into every pie," he added.

For the full list of the best pizza chefs, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group