Mass. — Massachusetts health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated against flu, COVID-19, and RSV as the holiday season approaches and respiratory illnesses begin to increase.

The Department of Public Health said residents should make sure they are up to date on recommended vaccines before gathering with family and friends.

“Vaccines are safe, effective, and save lives,” Gov. Maura Healey said. “As families prepare to gather for the holidays, I encourage everyone to get their recommended vaccines to protect themselves and their loved ones and help keep our communities healthy.”

Everyone 6 months and older is recommended to stay up to date on flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

Health officials said the vaccines can take up to two weeks to provide full protection.

Many people are also eligible for RSV vaccination, including pregnant people, newborns, those 75 and older, and many adults 50 and older.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Brown said COVID-19 is currently circulating in Massachusetts, while flu activity remains low but is increasing. RSV activity remains low statewide.

“Now is the ideal time to get vaccinated as the viral respiratory illness season is beginning to ramp up,” Brown said.

Free or low-cost vaccines are available through local boards of health, community health centers and other providers, regardless of insurance status. Vaccines are also available at doctors’ offices and local pharmacies.

Health officials are also reminding residents to stay home and get tested if they feel sick, wash their hands frequently and cover coughs and sneezes.

“Vaccination remains our simplest and most effective tool for preventing severe respiratory illness and hospitalization,” Public Health Commissioner Dr. Robbie Goldstein said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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