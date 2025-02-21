Massachusetts man pleads guilty to trafficking cocaine, illegal guns in Boston area

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty in federal court to trafficking cocaine and illegal guns in and around the Boston area, the U.S. Attorney said Thursday.

Malcolm Desir, 33, of Brockton, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to four counts of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and one count each of firearms trafficking; distribution of and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, aiding and abetting; being a felon in possession of a firearm; and knowingly and intentionally possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

U.S. Senior District Court Judge William Young scheduled sentencing for May 28.

Authorities arrested and charged Desir in November 2023 along with two other men, Cordell Miller of Haverhill and Alan Robinson of Littleton.

Investigators identified Miller as a firearms and ammunition trafficker in the metro Boston area.

Over a three-month investigation beginning in August 2023, Miller sold several firearms to a cooperating witness during controlled purchases and offered to sell distribution weight cocaine, Foley said.

The drug deals were handled by Desir, who distributed the powder cocaine in “a number of controlled purchases,” prosecutors said. During one controlled purchase, Desir also sold a firearm he had purchased from Miller two years prior.

Investigators recovered more than a kilo and half of powdered and crack cocaine, unknown prescription pills, signs of distribution and two illegal firearms during a search at Desir’s home.

Robinson pleaded guilty last month. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 15.

Miller pleaded guilty earlier this month. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 7.

For the charges of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, Desir faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

For the charge of firearms trafficking, Desir faces a sentence of up to 15 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

For the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, Desir faces a sentence of up to 15 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

For the charge of knowingly and intentionally possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, Desir faces a sentence of a minimum of five years and up to life in prison, up to five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

