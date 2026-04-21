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Massachusetts man found dead in Haverhill, NH apartment

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Massachusetts man found dead in Haverhill, NH apartment Massachusetts man found dead in Haverhill, NH apartment (Matt Rourke/AP)
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

HAVERHILL, NH — An investigation is underway after a Massachusetts man was found dead in a Haverhill, NH apartment.

According to the NH Attorney General’s office, on Monday, around 1:07 a.m., officers received multiple 911 calls directing them to an apartment on Nelson Street in Haverhill.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of a 23-year-old Demetrius White of Springfield, Massachusetts, inside the apartment.

On Monday night, police arrested a suspect, Jayden McClanahan, 21, of Hartford, Connecticut, on burglary charges related to their investigation.

He was held on preventative detention.

An arraignment will be held at 1 p.m. in Haverhill.

An investigation into the suspicious death remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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