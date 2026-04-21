Massachusetts man found dead in Haverhill, NH apartment

HAVERHILL, NH — An investigation is underway after a Massachusetts man was found dead in a Haverhill, NH apartment.

According to the NH Attorney General’s office, on Monday, around 1:07 a.m., officers received multiple 911 calls directing them to an apartment on Nelson Street in Haverhill.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of a 23-year-old Demetrius White of Springfield, Massachusetts, inside the apartment.

On Monday night, police arrested a suspect, Jayden McClanahan, 21, of Hartford, Connecticut, on burglary charges related to their investigation.

He was held on preventative detention.

An arraignment will be held at 1 p.m. in Haverhill.

An investigation into the suspicious death remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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