Massachusetts man arrested for driving wrong way on I-93 in New Hampshire

BETHLEHEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was arrested after driving the wrong way on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire, state police said Monday.

Ronald Lerned, 62, of Lowell, Massachusetts, is charged with reckless conduct, driving after revocation or suspension, third offense DWI, and disobeying an officer, state police said. He was held on preventative detention and will be arraigned at a later date in Littleton District Court.

At 10:55 p.m. Sunday, state police received a report of a vehicle driving northbound in the southbound lanes, in the area of Exit 34C on I-93 in Franconia.

Responding troopers located the driver, later identified as Lerned, in the area of Exit 39, driving directly toward them in the high-speed lane, state police said. Initial attempts to stop Lerned were unsuccessful.

Later on, the troopers noticed another vehicle traveling southbound, directly in the path of the wrong-way driver, state police said. However, the southbound driver was able to avoid the wrong-way vehicle.

Shortly after, Lerned stopped on the shoulder of the road, where he was arrested.

