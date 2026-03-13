Massachusetts leaders condemn Michigan synagogue attack as security ramps up locally

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Local politicians in Massachusetts are speaking out after the violent attack at a Michigan synagogue, calling it another disturbing reminder of rising antisemitism across the country.

Representative Jake Auchincloss says the tragic events in Michigan highlight ongoing security concerns for Jewish communities nationwide. He noted that some synagogues and Jewish daycare centers already rely on armed security because of previous attacks and mounting threats.

Auchincloss described attackers like the one in Michigan as “lone wolves,” but emphasized that both nationally and globally, antisemitic incidents have been on the rise in recent years. He pointed to federal efforts such as the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which provides funding to institutions at high risk of terrorist attacks, as critical tools for enhancing protection.

“To provide them with the resources necessary to be harder targets — regrettably, this doesn’t surprise me, and I don’t think it surprises my constituents,” Auchincloss said. “We know that there are lone wolves or even state‑sponsored actors who are trying to wreak havoc.”

In Brookline, police have increased visibility and patrols around local synagogues. Officials say these steps are precautionary, meant to reassure the community and deter any potential threats.

Meanwhile, Jewish communities across Massachusetts are taking extra precautions, increasing security measures at synagogues, schools, and community centers in response to the attack.

Officials say there is no known threat locally, but communities are remaining vigilant.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

