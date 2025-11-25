Massachusetts lawmakers consider immigration bills

BOSTON, MASS. — At the Massachusetts State House, immigration policy is once again front and center for lawmakers.

At issue is how much cooperation should exist between state and local police and federal ICE enforcement.

In hearings at the Gardner Auditorium Tuesday, the so-called Safe Communities Act received the most attention.

The Safe Communities Act prohibits state and local law enforcement from notifying ICE about undocumented immigrants in non-criminal matters.

State Senator James Eldridge and three other lawmakers say the Safe Communities Act is needed in light of recent ICE enforcement roundups.

“The bill would prohibit the questioning of people on their immigration status. That’s critical to restoring and maintaining the trust between law enforcement and immigrants,” State Senator James Eldridge (D-Middlesex/Worcester) testified.

The very public ICE arrests, lawmakers say is instilling fear in the immigrant community.

One state rep said he felt it when he first came to America.

“As an immigrant myself, there was a time when I was afraid simply walking in our neighborhood. Worrying I could be stopped and questioned without due process,” State Representative Tara Hong (D-Middlesex) testified.

Top law enforcement officials from Middlesex County are backing the legislation.

“If somebody stops and waits and thinks about what the consequences of me are making that phone call that can cost somebody time and their life,” Middlesex County DA Marian Ryan told me.

“If you’re in a crisis situation, you should be able to call for help, ask for help and get that help you need without being afraid,” Cambridge Police Superintendent Pauline Wells added.

But there was also concern that some of these bills might go too far, and block efforts to deport people who commit crimes

“In states with sanctuary restrictions, federal data shows a 48 percent higher re-offense rate of individuals being released rather than transferred to ICE,” said State Senator Peter Durant (R-Worcester/Hampshire).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

