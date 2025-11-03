Massachusetts lawmaker seeks to limit self-checkout lanes in supermarkets

Mass. — A Massachusetts lawmaker believes grocery stores have gone too far with self-checkout lanes.

State Senator Paul Feeney of Foxboro has introduced a bill that would limit how many self-checkout stations supermarkets can operate.

The proposal, titled “An Act Regulating Self-Checkouts and Grocery Establishments,” aims to ensure customers always have access to traditional checkout lanes staffed by clerks.

Feeney says the goal is to protect customer choice and preserve good-paying jobs in the retail sector.

However, the Massachusetts Food Association — which represents grocery stores and supermarkets — opposes the bill.

In a statement, the group said, “It is not the responsibility of the state to determine how, when, and where a business deploys its staff.”

The legislation does not yet specify how many self-checkout lanes would be restricted or what the minimum staffing requirements would be.

Industry representatives argue that many shoppers prefer self-checkout for its speed and convenience, and that regulating lane numbers could slow service and increase costs.

For now, the proposal applies only to supermarkets, but lawmakers could consider extending similar regulations to other retailers that rely heavily on self-checkout technology.

