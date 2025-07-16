Massachusetts lawmaker facing charges after arrest near State House

BOSTON — A Massachusetts lawmaker is facing charges after police say he was arrested on Beacon Hill near the State House in Boston early Wednesday morning.

State Rep. John J. Lawn was arrested in the area of Beacon and Bowdoin streets around 1:45 a.m. and charged with operating under the influence of liquor and leaving the scene of property damage, a Boston Police Department spokesman told Boston 25 News.

Lawn is a Democrat who represents the state’s 10th Middlesex District, which includes the communities of Newton, Waltham, and Watertown. He also chairs the Committee on Health Care Financing.

A concerned bystander alerted police to Lawn after witnessing him crash into a parked vehicle and run stop signs in the area, a police report obtained by Boston 25 stated. When officers later tracked down Lawn, they found him parked in his heavily damaged vehicle.

One officer detected a “strong odor” of alcohol, noting Lawn’s eyes were glassy and bloodshot, and that his speech was slurred, according to the report. The officer also said Lawn had trouble maintaining his balance, dropping his license and a credit card on the ground after getting out of his vehicle.

Lawn was then placed in handcuffs and taken to the Nashua Street Jail.

Lawn on Wednesday issued a statement expressing regret over his arrest.

“I deeply regret and take full responsibility for my actions. What happened was completely unacceptable. I make no excuses,” Lawn said. “I am committed to taking the necessary steps to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again. To my family, friends, and constituents, I have let you down, and for that I am deeply sorry.”

The Massachusetts Republican Party issued a statement in response to Lawn’s arrest, calling for his resignation.

“Wednesday’s arrest is another example of Beacon Hill Democrats using their titles to try and avoid punishment. By declaring himself a lawmaker at the time of his arrest, it’s clear Rep. Lawn sought to escape the consequences of his actions,” MassGOP spokesman Mark Steffen said. He should resign and offer the residents of Watertown the chance to elect a new representative who doesn’t ask officers to look the other way when he allegedly breaks the law."

It wasn’t immediately clear when Lawn would face a judge.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2025 Cox Media Group