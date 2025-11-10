Massachusetts launches new campaign to support young adults in quitting vaping, nicotine

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) has launched a new campaign to support young adults in quit vaping and stopping the use of other tobacco or nicotine products.

The campaign, called “This Ad Won’t Make You Quit Vaping,” aims to reach 18–24-year-olds who vape or use other nicotine products,

According to the 2023 Massachusetts Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, 14 percent of young adults vape and 48% have no plans to quit.

The campaign

The campaign introduces young adults to resources that are free and ready when they are.

“The evidence is clear: people who get support are more likely to succeed in quitting nicotine,” said Department of Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein, MD, PhD. “This campaign makes those supports visible and accessible, and it does so in a way that reflects the voice of young adults themselves.

According to the DPH website, the campaign is funded through the settlement the Attorney General’s Office reached with Juul Labs, Inc. in 2023.

“This campaign is about righting the wrongs of Juul’s predatory marketing,” said Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell. “By investing settlement funds into prevention and cessation programs, we are giving young people the tools, resources, and support they need to break free from nicotine addiction and build healthier futures,” she added.

For more information, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group