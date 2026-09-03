Massachusetts judge orders state police to disclose Flock camera locations, search logs

BOSTON — A Suffolk Superior Court judge ruled on Wednesday that the Massachusetts State Police is required to share where Flock cameras are located and disclose the database showing search logs.

The ruling was made following a lawsuit filed by the ACLU.

According to the ACLU of Massachusetts, the organization has been seeking records about the Massachusetts State Police’s use of ALPR technology but has been refused.

The ruling came as cities and towns across Massachusetts have terminated the use of Flock cameras.

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Police departments across the country use Flock cameras to scan license plates and help officers locate vehicles connected to criminal investigations.

“Over the past year, public outrage about secretive police surveillance has exploded across Massachusetts and the nation. People from cities and towns across the state have been organizing to push back against local police adoption of Flock and other license plate readers. But what many residents don’t know is that the Massachusetts State Police maintains its own statewide network of license plate readers,” said Kade Crockford, director of technology and justice programs at the ACLU of Massachusetts.

Officers in New Bedford, Stow, and Lynn were accused of misusing the cameras and tracking information for personal surveillance.

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