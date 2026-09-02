Three more Massachusetts communities end flock camera contracts

Mass. — Three more Massachusetts communities are ending their contracts with Flock Safety cameras, amid growing concerns over privacy and alleged misuse of the technology.

Abington, Ayer and Southbridge all announced this week that they will stop using the license-plate-reading cameras.

Police departments across the country use Flock cameras to scan license plates and help officers locate vehicles connected to criminal investigations.

But the technology has faced increasing scrutiny in recent months as more cases of alleged misuse by police officers have surfaced.

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Several officers in Lynn, Stow, and New Bedford are under separate investigations for reportedly using the cameras to track residents.

In Abington, the police chief says he understands the benefits the cameras can provide — but says his own officers questioned whether keeping them was worth the cost to public trust.

“They understand that being a successful police department is not simply about having the most tools or the newest technology. It’s about maintaining the trust and confidence of the people we serve,” said Abington Police Chief John Bonney.

The decision in Massachusetts comes as other communities and states reconsider their use of Flock technology.

Florida and Texas recently announced plans to remove Flock cameras.

Flock Safety announced updates to its privacy, accountability and security policies last month. Among the changes, the company said it would reduce the time it stores camera images from 30 days to seven days.

The company says the changes are designed to strengthen privacy protections while continuing to provide law enforcement with investigative tools.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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