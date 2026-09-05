Close call at Auburn gas station: Fire engine bursts into flames, firefighter suffers minor injuries

AUBURN, Mass. — A firefighter suffered minor injuries after a fire engine caught fire at a gas station in Auburn.

Just before 7 p.m., Auburn Fire officials say Engine 4 was fueling at the Shell station on Washington Street when a fuel line on the truck failed, causing a significant fire in the engine compartment.

Video shows a lieutenant jumping into the driver’s seat and pulling the truck away from the building. Flames can be seen following him out of the cab as he jumps from the truck.

Three other firefighters at the scene grabbed fire extinguishers from the gas station and used them to put out the flames.

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The injured firefighter is expected to be okay.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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