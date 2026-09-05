Bystanders rescue two children, two adults from Mass. beach waters

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Four people, including two children, were rescued after officials were notified that individuals were possibly in distress in the water off Sandy Neck Beach in West Barnstable.

It happened around 11:31 a.m. when crews arrived on scene and learned that two children were having difficulty making it back to shore due to the current. Two adults were about 100 yards offshore and were also having difficulty getting back to shore.

Police say two bystanders swam out and helped all four individuals safely back to shore.

Everyone was evaluated on scene, and no injuries were reported.

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