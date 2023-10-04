Massachusetts is home to one of the 10 best haunted hotels in America

SALEM, Mass. — Looking for a fright this Halloween season? Look no further than the North Shore of Massachusetts, where one of the best haunted hotels in America is located, according to a new survey.

USA Today readers recently voted on the 10 best haunted hotels, and it’s no surprise that a landmark destination in Salem made the list.

The Hawthorne Hotel at 18 Washington Square in the Witch City ranked ninth on the news outlet’s “10 Best” list.

“When staying at the Hawthorne Hotel, guests looking for a paranormal experience should book Room 325, which is reportedly the most haunted room in the hotel,” USA Today wrote. “Many guests also have reported seeing a ghostly woman walking the halls of the sixth floor as well as in Room 612. Other reports mention unexplained noises and moving furniture.”

The top 10 haunted hotels ranked as follows:

Fainting Goat Island Inn - Nichols, New York The Marshall House - Savannah, Georgia Hotel Saranac - Saranac Lake, New York Jerome Grand Hotel - Jerome, Arizona The Stanley Hotel - Estes Park, Colorado The Queen Mary - Long Beach, California Historic Bullock Hotel - Deadwood, South Dakota The Omni Grove Park Inn - Asheville, North Carolina Hawthorne Hotel - Salem, Massachusetts Malaga Inn - Mobile, Alabama

