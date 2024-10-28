Massachusetts gets $45 million in federal funding for land conservation across state

BOSTON — Massachusetts has received $45 million in federal funding to boost land conservation efforts across the state, the governor said.

The large grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program will support resilience while tackling climate change, Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement.

“We’ve seized every climate funding opportunity, and it’s paying off big time,” said Healey. “By prioritizing land conservation, we’re protecting our environment while boosting local economies through sustainable farming and improved recreation. These efforts will make our communities stronger and healthier, while also ensuring that nature is accessible to all.”

The Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs was awarded $20.8 million for a proposal titled “Massachusetts’ Resilient Lands Conservation Partnership.”

Additionally, Mass Audubon received $25 million for their Building Resilience in the Connecticut River Watershed project.

Healey said to date, since she took office, Massachusetts has received $2.3 billion in federal climate funding.

“Winning federal funding for land conservation is a victory for our environment and our communities,” Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll said in a statement. “This funding safeguards our air and water, strengthens our economy through sustainable tourism and creates jobs. It’s about preserving the beauty of our landscape while creating a brighter future for generations to come.”

The state’s Division of Conservation Services will work with partner organizations through the Resilient Lands Conservation Coalition to use the funding to protect the state’s farmlands, forests and wetlands for the long term, officials said.

The coalition, which is co-convened by Energy and Environmental Affairs and Mass Audubon, focuses on environmental justice while addressing climate change and building resilience, officials said.

Massachusetts plans to accelerate land conservation by expanding partnerships between state agencies, land trusts, and municipalities, Healey said.

The funded conservation work will introduce new easements that extend beyond traditional USDA options, aiming to help underserved farmers facing challenges. Through these easements, Massachusetts expects protected land to support environmental goals and capture and store carbon while improving climate change adaptation and habitat protection.

“Our environmental mission is clear - we must preserve our farms and forests, sustain a vibrant local food system, and create accessible outdoor spaces for everyone to enjoy nature,” Energy & Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper said in a statement. “This federal funding highlights the critical role of land conservation in combating climate change and addressing the environmental challenges we face from habitat loss to pollution. We are committed to ensuring that these efforts promote equity, ensuring every community benefits from access to green spaces and sustainable resources. We have an incredible team dedicated to making this vision a reality, working tirelessly to foster a more sustainable, equitable, and connected community.”

Mass Audubon’s Building Resilience in the Connecticut River Watershed project is focused on protecting over 10,000 acres of essential forest, riparian, and wetland habitats through conservation restrictions along the Connecticut River in Massachusetts, officials said.

The initiative also aims to restore at least 100 acres of vital riparian and wetland ecosystems through targeted land management activities.

“This work will help ensure the permanent storage of carbon, prevent emissions from forest conversion, and enhance climate resilience for the diverse ecosystems within the Northeast Forests and Waters Critical Conservation Area,” state officials said in their statement.

“Public-private partnerships generated by this historic grant represent the future of land conservation and the level of collaboration that’s required to protect nature and mitigate the negative impacts of climate change,” Mass Audubon President and CEO David O’Neill said in a statement.

The funds will allow Mass Audobon to work with state environmental officials and private landowners “to purchase conservation easements that simultaneously support landowner needs, protect wildlife habitat, and address climate change,” O’Neill said.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group