Massachusetts father, son win huge combined prize in mid-day lottery drawing

NORWOOD, Mass. — A father and son from Norwood are celebrating a life-changing lottery win after claiming a combined $800,000 in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s midday Mass Cash drawing last Friday.

Eugene Girard purchased eight tickets with the same set of five numbers, all of which matched the winning combination. He claimed $700,000 in prizes and gifted one ticket to his son, Matthew Girard, who claimed an additional $100,000.

Eugene said the numbers were a mix of sentimental choices he regularly plays. He plans to use his winnings to buy a car, make home improvements, and save for the future. Matthew intends to purchase a car and invest his prize money.

This isn’t Eugene’s first big win—he previously won $1 million on a Billion Dollar Blockbuster instant ticket in September 2008.

All winning tickets were purchased at Pam’s Market at 210 Pleasant Street in Norwood, which will receive $8,000 in bonuses for selling the lucky tickets.

The midday Mass Cash drawing was introduced on August 17, 2025, and now takes place twice daily at 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.

