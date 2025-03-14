Massachusetts DPH investigating case of healthcare associated Legionnaires’ disease in Needham

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is investigating one case of healthcare-associated Legionnaires’ disease at Beth Israel Hospital.

Health officials confirmed the case and have been in contact with the hospital. They also added that infection control measures have been added to the hospital and must be implemented.

Legionnaires’ disease is a serious form of pneumonia that is caused by the Legionella bacteria, a water-borne organism found naturally in the environment and not transmitted person-to-person.

If multiple cases were linked to a specific location, for example, an improperly maintained water system, then remediation may occur.

The Department of Public Health has said that isolated cases routinely occur and are not a cause of health concern for the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

