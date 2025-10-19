Massachusetts college football player makes NCAA history in huge Saturday win

MILTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts college football player put on a world-class show on Saturday, breaking both an NCAA and school record in a blowout victory over a conference foe in his team’s homecoming game.

Curry College senior running back Montie Quinn exploded for 522 yards on just 20 carries in the Colonels’ 71-27 win against the Nichols College Bison at Walter M. Katz Field in Milton.

Quinn’s dominant effort set the NCAA single-game record for rushing yards, topping Samaje Perine’s previous record of 427 yards for the Oklahoma Sooners in a 44-7 win over Kansas in November 2014.

Perine currently plays in the NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Quinn credited his offensive line, receivers, and coaches with setting him up for success.

“I’m just humbled and grateful. Breaking the record is something I never imagined coming into today,” Quinn said. “The O-Line was dominating all game, receivers were blocking like crazy, and coaches put us in position to make plays. This belongs to all of us. I just happened to be the one carrying the ball.”

Curry head coach Todd Parsons added, “What Montie did today was nothing short of amazing. Breaking the NCAA rushing record is a monumental achievement.

While shattering Perine’s record, Quinn also broke a Curry College football single-game scoring record, punching in seven rushing touchdowns.

Quinn’s touchdowns included scampers from 64, 30, 76, 84, 58, 2, and 85 yards.

Quinn is a 2022 graduate of Stratford High School in Goose Creek, South Carolina. In 36 career games at Curry, the star athlete has rushed for a total of 5,885 yards and 53 touchdowns.

The 71 points scored by Curry against Nichols also bested a previous school record of 65 points in a single game.

Curry, an NCAA Division III school, now sits at 5-1 in the Conference of New England.

