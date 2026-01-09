Massachusetts bill would cut down on people’s driving miles

BOSTON — A bill that aims to cut down on the number of miles people drive in their personal cars across Massachusetts is one step closer to reaching Governor Healey’s desk.

The Freedom to Move Act, S.2246, moves to the Senate Ways and Means Committee after being passed by the Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities, and Energy in a 4–1 vote.

The legislation is based on existing laws and regulations in Colorado and Minnesota.

It focuses on aligning Massachusetts with its climate mandates.

The bill associates the transportation sector as the source of the greatest share of carbon emissions in the state.

“It’s not about individuals and how much you’re driving. It’s about the investment the state makes in our infrastructure,” said Kevin Shen, analyst with the Union of Concerned Scientists.

The conversation looking into whether the state should decide how much people drive is bringing both praise and criticism.

“There’s too many cars on the roads. Traffic in Boston has become terrible,” said Margot Guralnick.

Critics believe it doesn’t consider people in rural and some suburban communities.

“It seems like the wrong way to approach things,” said Vincent O’Byrne. “Everyone is doing their best. They have to drive to get to work.”

The bill would require MassDOT to set goals for reducing the number of statewide driving miles.

It does not list any specific figures on how many driving miles per person would be reduced.

“It’s completely out of touch with reality. There are so many people in Massachusetts who have to drive because it’s a way of life,” said Paul Craney, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance. “If you live in Boston and you want to ride the train, that’s good for you, but don’t force this on the rest of the state.”

The bill’s sponsor, Senator Cynthia Stone-Creem (D-Norfolk & Middlesex), said the bill recognizes that the Commonwealth includes diverse communities with vastly different transportation realities.

<i>“What works for Greater Boston may not be right for the Berkshires, Central Massachusetts, or the Cape. That’s why the bill allows for regional flexibility and supports investments that make sense locally,”</i> said a statement from Senator Stone-Creem. <i>“It does not in any way limit people’s choices about how to get around. It does not impose fines, penalties, or taxes on drivers. In fact, it gives people more choices.”</i> — Senator Cynthia Stone-Creem (D-Norfolk & Middlesex)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group