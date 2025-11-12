Massachusetts bill aims to crack down on organized street takeovers

BOSTON — Two Republican Massachusetts lawmakers are pushing to crack down on organized street takeovers through a new bill.

The legislation would authorize the seizure of participating vehicles.

It would also increase the $150 fine for disturbing the peace & disorderly conduct to up to $500 and allow potential jail time for masked participants.

South Coast Representative Christopher Markey filed the bill that’s been referred to the Joint Committee on the Judiciary.

It was co-sponsored by Cape Cod Representative Steven Xiarhos.

“How do you stop it? You file bills like this which make street takeovers illegal. Currently, you don’t have a law that addresses that,” Xiarhos told Boston 25 News.

Rep. Xiarhos, who has 40 years of experience in law enforcement, said he’s been concerned about groups blocking roads and doing donuts in communities across Massachusetts for years.

He said the fiery scene in Boston’s South End last month involving more than 100 people, fireworks, and a torched police cruiser elevated those concerns.

“We’re not going to let police officers be attacked and have fireworks and stuff shot at them. That looked like a scene out of Ramadi, Iraq,” he said. “A police cruiser on fire in the middle of the street in Boston is wrong. It upset me when I saw that as a former police officer.”

Rep. Markey believes the seizure of a participant’s “prized possession”, increased fines, & possible jail time would send a stern message and address the imminent danger.

“Unsuspecting people could be walking home from dinner. They could be walking their child. They could be walking their dog, and in a matter of 15-20 seconds, there’s 150 people in an intersection,” said Rep. Markey.

15 other states have already passed laws that specifically make street takeovers illegal.

Two teenage suspects from Rhode Island were the only ones arrested in October’s fiery street takeover in the South End.

Governor Healey subsequently announced a “zero tolerance” to street takeovers in Massachusetts.

According to Governor Healey, first weekend of a crackdown on street takeovers in October resulted in seven arrests, 20 criminal summons, 232 civil citations, 74 warnings, 15 vehicles towed, two vehicles seized, and one stolen car recovered.

People will have the opportunity to share their opinions about the new bill at a public hearing that has not yet been scheduled.

