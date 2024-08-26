Massachusetts-based grocery retailer says it will end tobacco product sales at all stores

QUINCY, Mass. — Stop & Shop announced Monday that it will stop selling cigarettes and tobacco products at all of its 360 stores.

The Quincy-based grocery retailer plans to end sales of all tobacco products at all stores across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey by Saturday, Aug. 31, Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid confirmed.

“Our responsibility as a grocer goes far beyond our aisles, and we are committed to taking bold steps to help our associates, customers, and communities work towards better health outcomes,” Reid said in a statement. “From our team of registered dietitians that serve our customers at no cost to our trained and trusted pharmacy associates, Stop & Shop aims to support the health and well-being of the neighborhoods we serve – and this exit from tobacco is one more way we’re accomplishing that goal.”

As part of the exit from tobacco sales, Stop & Shop is encouraging customers to quit smoking by hosting two cigarette buyback events on August 28 at the Grove Hall location at 460 Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester and the 1351 Forest Avenue location on Staten Island in New York.

Dr. Karen E. Knudsen, CEO of the American Cancer Society and the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, applauded Stop & Shop’s move to end tobacco sales.

“This is a step in the right direction toward ending Big Tobacco’s influence on kids, and we know even more can be done to reduce the toll of tobacco in our communities,” Knudsen said in a statement. “From state and local governments to schools and businesses, we can all play a part in protecting public health. We urge state lawmakers to prioritize tobacco control program funding so that those inspired to quit by this effort have the resources they need to help them succeed.”

About 780 million people worldwide want to quit smoking, but only 30% have access to the tools to do so, according to the World Health Organization.

