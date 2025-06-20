Massachusetts ban on cell phones in public schools gains traction on Beacon Hill

BOSTON — A push to ban cell phones in public schools across the state of Massachusetts is gaining traction on Beacon Hill.

Several bills to craft a statewide cellphone ban policy were pitched by lawmakers at a Joint Committee on Education hearing on Tuesday.

If the legislation becomes law, all districts in the state would be required to have rules that prevent students from accessing their phones while class is in session.

Dozens of the hundreds of school districts in Massachusetts already have a full ban or partial ban on phones during school hours, including Brockton and Lowell.

Some lawmakers are hoping to ban cell phones in all Massachusetts public schools before the start of the new school year this fall.

Others believe the 2026-2027 school year is more realistic.

“When we look at data of outcomes of young people, it is clear there are adverse effects of cell phones,” said Cape and Islands Senator Julian Cyr. “We want to ensure that the state has a standard uniform policy to ensure that the next generation is educated unfettered from the distraction.”

Senator Cyr is among several lawmakers who introduced the STUDY Act, short for “Safe Technology Use and Distraction-free education for Youth.”

The bill also calls on social media companies to protect young people through age verification systems, special settings for minor users to limit prolonged engagement, and regular warnings about the negative effects of social media.

“It could be a good idea to make sure students are more engaged in the curriculum instead of their phone and social media,” said Aaliyah Duhart.

Opponents have expressed concerns about getting in touch with students at school in case there’s an emergency.

“As a safety issue there has to boundaries,” said Jessica Hawkins. “I think they should be allowed to have it, but obviously they can’t walk around with it on, and they can’t look at it during class.”

State Education Secretary Patrick Tutwiler expressed support at Tuesday’s hearing for the legislation to prohibit students from using cellphones during the school day and implement new guardrails around social media use by minors.

More than 20 states have laws in place limiting student use of cellphones in classrooms.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group