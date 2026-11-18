BROCKTON, Mass. — With grocery prices substantially higher than they were five years ago, putting together a Thanksgiving feast can put added pressure on the family budget.

Food costs continue to rise, though the pace of increases has moderated. Ali Furman, U.S. Consumer Markets Industry Leader at PwC, said grocery prices are up roughly 3% to 4% year over year, depending on the category.

But groceries aren’t the only expense squeezing household budgets.

“I do think other categories like gas prices, utilities, the price of housing, the price of childcare,” Furman said. “People are feeling increases in other things that hit their wallets most frequently.”

So how can you serve a memorable Thanksgiving meal without overspending?

Paul Weeden, chair of the Culinary and Hospitality Management program at Massasoit Community College in Brockton, offered several strategies.

Buy the right-sized turkey

Start by figuring out how much food you actually need.

Weeden said a good rule of thumb is one pound of turkey per person. For eight guests, for example, an eight-pound turkey should be enough.

That calculation includes the parts of the bird that won’t end up on someone’s plate, including the bones, skin and cartilage.

Buying the right-sized turkey can help prevent you from paying for pounds of food you don’t need.

Compare prices, but don’t overdo it

Checking supermarket circulars and comparing prices can save money, but driving all over town in pursuit of every sale may defeat the purpose.

Weeden suggests limiting your shopping to about two stores.

“If you’re traveling to three different stores and you’re saving four dollars, but you’re spending an extra five dollars in gas, it doesn’t really equal out,” he said.

Instead, research prices before leaving home and identify the stores that have most of what you need at the best overall price.

Consider a Thanksgiving meal bundle

Another option is to look for Thanksgiving meal bundles.

Retailers, including Aldi, Target and Walmart, are offering bundles containing many of the basics needed for a traditional holiday meal.

The packages can provide a relatively inexpensive starting point, and shoppers can add extra dishes or ingredients based on their family’s traditions.

“You get this one-size-fits-all and you get to supplement and get other things,” Weeden said.

Rethink expensive desserts

Making dessert yourself can also cut costs, particularly if you’re willing to substitute less expensive ingredients.

Weeden pointed to pecans as an example. After seeing pecans priced at about $15 a pound, he considered alternatives to a traditional pecan pie.

The solution: a no-bake peanut butter mousse pie using a jar of peanut butter that cost about $2.99.

Ask your guests to pitch in

Finally, don’t feel obligated to provide every dish yourself.

Furman said asking friends and family members to bring something can reduce the host’s costs while also getting guests involved in the meal.

“Inviting more people over, asking them to bring dishes to offset some of your cost is perfectly fine and normal and likely a welcome ask from the people coming to your house to visit this season,” she said.

With a little planning, comparison shopping and help from guests, a Thanksgiving feast doesn’t have to become a feast for your credit card.

Paul Weedon shared his recipe for Peanut Butter Mousse Pie:

Peanut Butter Mousse Pie

Ingredients

Filling

16 oz peanut butter

8 oz cream cheese

9 oz sugar

8 oz. whipping cream

Ganache

4 oz Milk chocolate

2 oz Heavy cream

Directions

Beat Cream Cheese. Add in peanut butter and mix until incorporated.

Add in Sugar and mix until incorporated.

In a separate bowl, beat whipping cream until stiff.

Fold the whipped cream into the peanut butter mixture.

Heat the 1 oz of heavy cream and add milk chocolate to melt and make into a ganache.

Place the peanut butter filling in a graham cracker pie shell and top with chocolate ganache.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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