Lawyers set to argue why multiple prominent ‘John Does’ should be kept private in brothel case

BOSTON, Mass. – Lawyers of multiple ‘John Does’ accused of soliciting sex are scheduled to argue in court Monday that their clients’ names should not be released during show cause hearings surrounding the case.

Roughly a dozen unnamed men in court documents are accused of soliciting sex from an elaborate brothel network spanning from Cambridge, Watertown, and eastern Virginia.

Some of those unnamed individuals are said to be prominent public figures. None of the customers of the service have been charged in connection to the case.

Cambridge District Court ruled over the winter that the names should be public during the hearings. The decision will now be appealed and heard Monday at the Supreme Judicial Court in Boston.

Boston 25 legal analyst Peter Elikann isn’t expecting a decision on the appeal from the Supreme Judicial Court for weeks or even months.

“Their argument is, ‘Why should you shame me, or ruin my life, or ruin my career when it hasn’t even been shown that I’ve done anything?’” said Elikann. “‘Can you at least wait until I’ve been charged.’”

Three men were arrested and charged in November with running the sex service that crossed state lines, and required information about their clients beforehand.

Elikann added, “The alternative side is that we want everything to be transparent and open to the public.”

The hearing is scheduled for 9 am.

