Mass. woman plans to fix up her home after winning $1M on a scratch ticket

BOSTON — Cheryl Pitts-Rogier is happily planning some home improvements.

The Quincy woman is the first $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s new “$4,000,000 In The Money” instant ticket game, lottery officials said in a statement.

Pitts-Rogier chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, before taxes. She told lottery officials that she plans on making home improvements with the winnings.

Cheryl Pitts-Rogier (Massachusetts Lottery Commission)

She purchased her winning ticket at 7-Eleven at 495 Washington St. in Quincy.

The store receives a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

The “$4,000,000 In The Money” instant ticket includes eight more instant prizes of $1 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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