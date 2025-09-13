Mass. woman acting as foster parent found guilty of 2015 child rape

CHARLTON, Mass. — A Charlton woman working as a foster parent has been found guilty of child rape.

According to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early, jurors found Heather Wright-Craft, 52, guilty of one count of rape of a child, aggravated by age difference, and one count of rape of a child, aggravated by being a mandated reporter.

The jury also found her not guilty of one count of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

The rape occurred in 2015 in Charlton while the Wright was fostering the victim.

Wright-Craft was arrested and charged in Dudley District Court in August 2017 and indicted in Worcester Superior Court in March 2018.

“I want to thank the Charlton Police Department for their thorough investigation in this case,” Early said.

Wright-Craft will be sentenced by a judge on October 21.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

